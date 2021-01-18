Authorities ‘on high alert’ in fear of armed protests at all 50 state capitols

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Authorities are on high alert for potential threats of violence at all state capitols before, during, and after the Presidential inauguration later this week.
The FBI has warned all 50 states that there are plans on social media of armed protests at state capitols and other government buildings.
That threat did not materialize in Tennessee this weekend, but authorities said the threat is not over.
Sunday, it was quiet in downtown Memphis, outside Memphis City Hall and the Shelby County Government Building.
At the Tennessee state capitol in Nashville, law enforcement stepped up security in preparation for a rally claiming to be connected to rallies at state capitols across the nation.
Only law enforcement and journalists were allowed on Capitol grounds but a crowd never showed up.
“Well I’m hopefully that it’s less likely to happen here,” said ASA Hutchinson, Governor of Arkansas.
This week, the Governors of Arkansas and Mississippi promised increased security at their state capitols as well.
“Everybody has the right to protest,” said Governor Hutinchson. “You don’t want to diminish that but in terms of violent acts, or other destruction of property, I expect that to be less likely here. And I hope that’s the case.”
“Whether you see us or not, we are going to protect the integrity of our government buildings,” said Tate Reeves, Governor of Mississippi.
Thursday, FBI Director, Christopher Wray met with Vice President, Mike Pence and other agency officials regarding security at the Inauguration of President-Elect Joe Biden.
Wray said the FBI has set up command posts in all 56 field offices including the FBI office in Memphis where teams will be working 24/7 through the inauguration and in the days afterward.
WMC Action News 5 spoke to Congressman Steve Cohen who said he plans to attend the inauguration
“I do think that there is sufficient security,” said Tennessee’s 9th District Representative Steve Cohen. “There are several layers of fencing with razor wire at the top. There’s going to be 25,000 guardsmen.”
The Tennessee National Guard is sending an unknown number of soldiers and airmen to join the more than 25,000 thousand National guardsmen guarding the US capitol and inauguration in Washington DC.
Tennessee Guardsmen will provide communications, logistics, food service, and religious support according to a Tennessee National Guard spokesperson.
“They need to get back and understand this is a great country and they are a part of it. And they need to support the winner or the loser and influence things through the system and not by being hooligans,” said Cohen.
Other Tennessee Guardsmen are stationed in Nashville at this time, assisting Tennessee Highway Patrol in securing the state Capitol.
Congressman David Kustoff released this statement Sunday:
“Fundamental to our democracy and a Constitutional guarantee is the peaceful transfer of power. President Trump and President-elect Biden have stated that they are committed to a peaceful transfer of power on January 20th. All Americans should seize this opportunity to unify and heal our nation.”
