Best Life: Superfoods to supercharge your 2021

Experts said a superfood is classified as a food that is extremely nutrient-dense. For example, while celery has one to two percent of the nutrients that a person needs on a given day, kale may have 50 to 100 percent of the nutrients in the same serving size. Some other superfoods: oily fish, like salmon, trout, and sardines, which have high levels of omega-3, can reduce inflammation and decrease your risk for heart disease. Beans, peas, and lentils boast high levels of fiber, iron, zinc, and vitamin B. And berries are loaded with antioxidants to fight off disease. A study out of Harvard has found that blueberries may be able to slow cognitive decline by two and a half years!