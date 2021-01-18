More clouds tonight and showers possible tomorrow

REST OF THE WEEK: Although everyone will not see rain, a few showers will be possible on Tuesday. North Mississippi will have the best chance for rain. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s tomorrow. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs near 50 and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Showers will be possible on Wednesday night as a front approaches the area. Rain will be likely on Thursday and a few showers could linger into Friday as the front stalls over the area. High temperatures will climb to the upper 50s on Thursday and then drop back to the lower 50s Friday.