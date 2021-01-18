More clouds tonight and showers possible tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With sunshine and a southwest wind, it will be a nice afternoon with high temperatures in the mid 50s. Unfortunately, clouds will gradually build in after sunset. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with low temperatures around 40 degrees. A stray shower will be possible overnight.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. High: 54 degrees. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 20%. Low: 40 degrees. Winds south at 5 to 10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Although everyone will not see rain, a few showers will be possible on Tuesday. North Mississippi will have the best chance for rain. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s tomorrow. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs near 50 and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Showers will be possible on Wednesday night as a front approaches the area. Rain will be likely on Thursday and a few showers could linger into Friday as the front stalls over the area. High temperatures will climb to the upper 50s on Thursday and then drop back to the lower 50s Friday.
NEXT WEEKEND: Temperatures may dip slightly on Saturday with highs in the upper 40s. We could see more clouds on Sunday along with highs near 50.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.