FedEx employee raises $34,000 for Alzheimer’s Association

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Alzheimer’s Association Tennessee Chapter is thanking a FedEx employee after he raised thousands of dollars for the organization.
Wes Milligan raised $34,000 for the 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Memphis. Within the past eight years, Milligan has raised more than $120,000 for the fight against Alzheimer’s and other dementias.
On his 40th birthday in 2019, he pledged to raise $200,000 over the next 10 years.
According to a news release, Milligan used the power of online storytelling and his social media network to achieve a personal fundraising record during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This accomplishment puts Milligan in the Top 25 Nationwide Walkers for the Alzheimer’s Association.
“I’m committed to raising awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s support, but I had my doubts I would reach my fundraising goal during the pandemic,” Milligan said. “During even challenging times, however, the generosity of Memphis and others grew beyond my wildest expectations. I’m honored to have so many family, friends and FedEx coworkers join our vision of a world without Alzheimer’s.”
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.