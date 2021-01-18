In-person and virtual events offered for MLK Days of Service during pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphians plan to continue the tradition of honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday by volunteering for MLK Days of Service. There are in-person and virtual events this year because of the pandemic.
Monday, a couple of in-person events include the Memphis River Parks Partnership. They’ve invited volunteers to clean up Cobblestone Landing.
Memphis Tilth has also invited people to come out to their Chelsea Avenue location and help with community garden work. Both organizations have asked volunteers to wear masks and stay socially distanced.
Organizers for in-person volunteering have had to be mindful about how many people join. So you may find that you can’t sign up for some of them because they’re full. But, there’s plenty of virtual events people can take part in. There are virtual webinars on financial literacy, leadership skills, and other topics.
Click here to learn about the events taking place and how you can get involved. The event hashtag is #KingDay2021.
