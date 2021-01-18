Increasing clouds & showers arriving for a few tomorrow

REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and dry for most of the day along with highs near 50. Showers will develop Wednesday evening and become likely Wednesday night with lows falling into the mid 40s. Rain will remain likely on Thursday and a few showers could linger into Friday as the front stalls over the area. High temperatures will climb into the mid 50s on Thursday and then fall to near 50 degrees for highs by Friday.