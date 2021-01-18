Increasing clouds & showers arriving for a few tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Clouds will thicken overnight and a few showers will be possible as a cold front tracks across the area through tomorrow. Rain chances will continue into Tuesday morning for some with the best chances in North Mississippi. Most areas will be dry in the afternoon but we can’t rule out a few spotty showers will still be possible in parts of North Mississippi through tomorrow evening.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 20%. Low: 40 degrees. Wind: South at 5-10 mph.
TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy. 20%. High: Low 50s. Wind: NW at 5-10 mph.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 35. Wind: North 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and dry for most of the day along with highs near 50. Showers will develop Wednesday evening and become likely Wednesday night with lows falling into the mid 40s. Rain will remain likely on Thursday and a few showers could linger into Friday as the front stalls over the area. High temperatures will climb into the mid 50s on Thursday and then fall to near 50 degrees for highs by Friday.
NEXT WEEKEND: Partly cloudy with temperatures slightly cooler on Saturday with highs in the upper 40s. We could see more clouds and chances of showers on Sunday along with highs in the lower 50s.
