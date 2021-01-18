Inmate dies after being taken to the hospital from Miss. prison

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mississippi inmate is dead after he was taken to the hospital from the East Mississippi Correctional Facility.
Roger Green, 67, was admitted to the hospital on December 16, 2020, and died on January 16, 2021, at a local hospital.
He was serving a life sentence for sexual battery and 15 years for unlawful touching of a child in Tippah County. Green was sentenced in 2009.
His cause of death is unknown at this time.
MDOC said there was no foul play
