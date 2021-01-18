Jeremy Pruitt fired as Tennessee head football coach, acting head coach named

It all came to a head for Jeremy Pruitt when he was asked after his team’s season-ending loss to Texas A&M if he should be back as Vols head coach? Pruitt answered, “Yeah, I think absolutely. If you look at the first two years we were here, where we were at when we got here, I’ve said it before from personnel to culture l, what we’re building and I get it, 3-7 is not where we want to be right! But there’s one thing I can say, I can lay my head down on my pillow every night that I’ve done everything I could possibly do to protect everybody in our program.”