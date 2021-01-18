WATCH: Memphis, Shelby Co. Mayors to participate in MLK Day virtual march

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis will continue to hosts events honoring Dr. Martin Luther King’s memory on Monday, but they will be virtual to avoid large crowds.
Typically there would be a huge downtown parade and a big event at the National Civil Rights Museum for MLK Day, but it’s all shifted online.
The National Civil Rights Museum remains closed to the public, but the museum is hosting a livestream at noon and 6:00 pm on MLKD Day that will highlight Dr. King’s work, the history of how the holiday came about, as well as a look back at how the museum celebrated this day in years past. There will be appearances from Memphis musicians, civil rights scholars, and a storytime that includes reading a children’s book about Dr. King to kids.
The event is free on the museum’s website.
Also happening today Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris will join members of Teamsters Local 667 to celebrate the life of Dr. King and honor 1968 sanitation striker Elmore Nickleberry. Instead of the traditional march downtown, the event will be moved to an online webinar over Zoom at 11:00 am on Monday.
