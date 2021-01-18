MPD: Deadly double shooting reported on Shelby Drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One man is dead, another is injured after a double shooting was reported on Shelby Drive.
Officers said the two men were shot on Tchulahoma and Shelby Drive Sunday night.
Police responded to a shooting victim at Methodist South around 11:10 that night. He was critically injured but did not survive his injuries. Another man arrived a the hospital in non-critical condition.
The man killed has not been identified at this time. No suspect information is available.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
