Suspected DUI driver hits firetruck, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is in police custody after a hit and run involving a fire truck, according to the Memphis Police Department.
Around 4:15 p.m., MPD was made aware of a drunk driver at Getwell Rd. and Rhodes Ave.
A firefighter said as he attempted to make a right turn on Rhodes Ave., a black sedan sideswiped his truck.
The driver, 31-year-old Diatra Rhodes, left the scene then returned and told police that she was the person responsible.
When officers noticed that Rhodes’ words were slurred and she couldn’t keep her balance, they administered her a sobriety test.
She refused a breathalyzer and was transported to Jail East.
Rhodes is charged with driving under the influence, driving while license suspended/revoked/canceled, financial responsibility and leaving the scene of an accident.
