Best Life: New lab test could eliminate unneeded biopsies

IsoPSA is now commercially available in select areas across the U.S. The company that developed the test, Cleveland Diagnostics, is preparing an application for FDA approval that should be considered by the agency in the first quarter of this year (2021). If the FDA approves the test, it’s likely it will gain coverage by insurance companies. Right now, the IsoPSA is available at certain U.S. hospitals and clinics with a $450 out-of-pocket cost for the patient.