Breakdown: Why the winter season can make you SAD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Some people get sad in winter and believe or not it is more common than you may think. When skies are gray and temperatures are persistently chilly, it can make some people feel down. You add into the mix COVID and the combination can really take a toll on our mental health.
For many, we experience things like taking in more calories, or low energy or sleeping more often. For some, changes in season can really have an impact and can lead to a more serious drepression and it is called Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). SAD is a clinical depression that is caused by the change in season. It typically starts in the fall months and goes into the winter. Some of the symptoms of SAD are:
- A lack of interest in things you used to enjoy
- Feeling sad majority of the day, just about every day
- Tiredness during the day
- Trouble getting a good night’s sleep
- Weight gain
- Craving foods that are usually sugary or starchy.
- Feeling irritable
- Feeling hopeless or guilty
- No longer enjoying the company of friends and family
Some can experience SAD in the summer although it is rare.
Medical professionals still can’t pinpoint exactly why people get SAD, but medical professionals do know how it impacts the body. There are two Thankfully, as you get older, your risk of SAD decreases. Other risk factors include living in places that are far from the equator, and a family history of depression or SAD.
Your doctor can help you figure out the best treatment for you but here are some of the ways SAD is treated. Light therapy is a treatment and may help chemical imbalances. SAD lamps are used for about a half hour per day. Medication may be issued. Psychotherapy may help by getting support or through counseling. Lifestyle changes can also be helpful by changing routines and being active.
