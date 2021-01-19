Clouds, a little sun and late week showers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect some clouds with pockets of clearing in spots. Temperatures will drop through the 50s into the 40s later this evening. Winds will be northwest at 5 to 10 mph.
TONIGHT: A few clouds with some brief periods of clearing. Lows in the low to mid 30s. Winds northwest at 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will start with sunshine but end with clouds with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Isolated showers are likely Wednesday night into Thursday morning, mainly before sunrise. Thursday looks mostly dry during the day with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Showers will again be possible Thursday night into early Friday morning as the front stalls over the area, mainly in north Mississippi. High temperatures will drop back to the low 50s Friday.
WEEKEND: Temperatures may dip slightly on Saturday with highs in the upper 40s. We will see more clouds and showers on Sunday along with highs in the 50s. Rain and a few storms will be possible Sunday night into Monday with the next big system.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
