Clouds, a little sun and late week showers

REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will start with sunshine but end with clouds with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Isolated showers are likely Wednesday night into Thursday morning, mainly before sunrise. Thursday looks mostly dry during the day with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Showers will again be possible Thursday night into early Friday morning as the front stalls over the area, mainly in north Mississippi. High temperatures will drop back to the low 50s Friday.