2 facing multiple charges connected to Oxford burglaries

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - A man and woman are each facing multiple charges in connection to several reports of burglaries in Oxford, Mississippi.
Oxford Police Department says 20-year-old Ethan Christoper Pruitt and 20-year-old Savannah Clair Nagle are charged with three counts of residential burglary, three counts of auto burglary and one count of credit card fraud. The burglaries took place at homes on College Hill Road.
Oxford police say additional charges are set to be presented to a Grand Jury at a later date.
Their bonds are set at $25,0000 each.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.