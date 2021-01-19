Fans return to FedExForum starting Thursday with Tigers hosting Wichita State

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Tigers Basketball fans will be allowed to return to FedExForum when the Tigers host Wichita State on Thursday night.
Crowds will be limited to 20 percent capacity, so about 3,600 fans will be allowed in the 18,000 seat building.
Masks must be worn. Concessions will not be sold. Social Distancing will be enforced.
It’s been a month since the Tigers and Grizzlies decided to ban fans from the arena per recommendations from the Shelby County Health Department over COVID-19 concerns.
