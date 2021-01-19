Gov. Lee issues new executive order lifting some restrictions on social gatherings, sporting event attendance

NASVHILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Governor Bill Lee issued a new executive order Tuesday lifting some gathering restrictions put in place at the end of 2020.
Executive Order No. 74 extends many provisions listed in Executive Order No. 70, which says Tennesseans should continue working from home whenever possible, and mass gatherings like church services, weddings and funerals are encouraged to occur virtually.
The new order, however, lifts a previous 10-person limit on social gatherings in indoor spaces.
“Tennesseans have done what we’ve asked them to do over the holidays, and we’re seeing our numbers trend in the right direction because of their efforts” Lee wrote on Twitter Tuesday.
Executive Order No. 74 extends some provisions on sporting events, allowing schools to hold school-sponsored sporting events and activities, but practices, games and competitions must be conducted following COVID-19-related guidance and rules from the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association.
Attendance at school-sponsored sporting events is limited to game, school, facility administrators, teachers, athletics officials, coaching and team personnel and family or household members of athletes practicing or competing at the venue on that date.
New in this order is the inclusion of grandparents and school faculty members.
Media and athletic scouting personnel are also allowed as well as first responders. Everyone must maintain six feet of separation from people not in their household. Schools, facilities, organizers and governing bodies may further limit capacity as necessary.
Non-school-sponsored athletics must be conducted following guidance either from TSSAA or the Tennessee Economic Recovery Group. Collegiate and professional sporting events and activities are subject to rules, protocols or guidelines of their respective governing bodies.
The order remains in effect until Feb. 27.
