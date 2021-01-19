Man arrested after 23-year-old killed inside Shelby Co. home

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - An arrest has been made after a 23-year-old man was murdered in southeast Shelby County.
Shelby County detectives were called to a home on Belmont Run Cove near E. Shelby Drive on Saturday. One man was found shot in the neck, another man Moasies Hardy, 23, was found dead on the scene with multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim who survived told investigators he was recording a song in his home studio with Hardy when Jaylon Hatch and another suspect pulled out guns and demanded money from them.
Both victims were taken at gunpoint to the bedroom where the suspects demanded a safe to be to be opened. The victim told police he was nervous and could not open the safe. At that point, shots were fired and the suspect attempted to execute both victims, according to an affidavit.
Detectives later found Hatch at a hotel on Austin Peay Highway where he was taken into custody without incident. Hatch was in possession of a .45 caliber Glock pistol with an extended 32 round magazine, which was fully loaded, at the time of his arrest. He was also in possession of a large bag of weed.
Hatch has been charged with criminal attempt felony, first-degree murder, possession of a firearm/dangerous felony, possession of a controlled substance, theft of property $1,000 or less, and unlawful possession of a weapon.
Hatch is expected to appear in court Wednesday at 9:00 am.
