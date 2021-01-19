Memphis city councilman, rapper Lil Baby to host Warm Wishes Coat Drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis City Councilman JB Smiley is teaming up with Grammy-nominated Rapper Lil Baby to host the Warm Wishes Coat Drive for students.
The coat drive will be held on Jan. 23 from 11 a.m to 2 p.m. at the Martin Luther King, Jr. College Prep High School on Dellwood Avenue. The event is for students only.
In June of 2020, Lil Baby released a song titled “The Bigger Picture” in wake of George Floyd’s death. He has since decided to donate the proceeds from the song to communities in need. The donation made the partnership with Smiley and the creation of the Warm Wishes Coat Drive possible.
The coat drive will also serve as the kickoff event for Frayser Community Schools’ Martin Luther King Jr. Social Justice Initiative — “a social justice project that will prepare students to take leadership roles in social justice advocacy — with a focus on the issues that greatly affect their community.”
Students can register online at https://memphiswishes.splashthat.com.
Event organizers ask anyone who is feeling ill to not attend the event and if you do attend, to wear a mask. Social distancing will be practiced
