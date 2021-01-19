Memphis Tiger’s wide receiver, Tahj Washington, FWAA All-American

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Tigers wideout, Tahj Washington, has been named a Freshman All-American by the Football Writers Association of America.
Tahj led all-freshman nationally in receiving yards with 753. It’s also the second-most by a freshman in Tiger history.
He played in all 11 games with ten-starts with three, 100 yards games. Washington had eight catches for 105 yards in the Tigers Montgomery Bowl win over FAU produced the number one play on ESPN’s Sportscenter for that night.
