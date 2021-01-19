Memphis/Shelby Co. Firefighters Association hosts benefit concert

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis/Shelby County Firefighters Association plans to host a benefit concert in April 2021 starting ‘The Drifters.’
According to a news release, the show will be held at the Agricenter Showplace Arena on Friday, April 16, 2021, at 7:00 pm.
Ticket sales will support the Burn Center at Regional One, the Child Safety Center, and fire safety education for local firefighters.
- Corp Gold 150 tickets ($2,000), includes a 4′x8′ banner
- Corp Silver 100 tickets ($1,5000, includes a 5′x5′ banner
- Corp Bronze 70 tickets ($1,000), includes a 3′x5′ banner
- Gold Package 50 tickets ($750), includes 3′x 5′ banner
- Silver Package 30 tickets ($500)
- Bronze Package 15 tickets ($250)
- Just to help 6 tickets ($100)
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.