National Guard gives COVID-19 vaccinations in Mississippi, Arkansas starts vaccinating teachers

HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - A federal holiday didn’t stop the vaccination effort in Mississippi. The COVID-19 drive-thru site in Hernando, manned by the National Guard and local health leaders, continued to give out a portion of the more than 37,000 doses allocated to the state this week.
Governor Tate Reeves put pressure on providers like drive-thru sites, hospitals and private clinics to get the vaccine into arms.
Reeves says the state will send additional vaccines only to those providers that have given out at least 65% of current doses.
“The vaccine we don’t send to sites that are falling behind can be used to support sites that are efficiently getting the vaccine out. Whether it be our drive-thrus, hospitals or a clinic, let me be clear, I don’t care as long as it gets done,” said Reeves.
Meanwhile, Arkansas health officials began vaccinating people in Phase 1B including teachers and people over the age of 70.
Governor Asa Hutchinson who turned 70 last month received his vaccine Monday along with his wife Susan and the Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero.
“We wanted to show Arkansans that we’re here to take the vaccine understanding it is important to our health, but just as importantly, it is important for the state of Arkansas in our nation that we can get through this COVID pandemic by everyone, taking the vaccination, when it is your turn,” said Hutchinson.
In Tennessee, over 244,000 people have received their 1st dose. According to the state COVID-19 dashboard, Shelby County has the lowest vaccination rate of the state’s 95 counties with just under 2% of the population having received its first dose.
We checked with a Shelby County Health department spokesperson who said data backlog is why Shelby County appears to be lagging behind.
Preliminary reports from all partnering agencies show 30,000 people have been putting the county at more than 3% vaccinated in Shelby County.
That number is similar to the second largest county in Tennessee, Davidson County.
President-Elect Joe Biden wants 100 million shots in 100 days.
Reeves says for the state of Mississippi that would add up to about 8,000 doses a day which is something he says his state is easily doing.
“So we don’t need catchy political slogans, we need more vaccines. So I would submit to you that 100 million in 100 days sets a very low hurdle and very low expectations,” said Reeves Monday.
Desoto County health leaders said on their Facebook page they are currently out of appointments to receive the vaccine.
However, they do say residents should check back in regularly because appointments may open up again next week or the week after next.
