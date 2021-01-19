National Museum of African-American Music opens in Nashville

Natl. Museum of African-American Music opens in Nashville
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | January 19, 2021 at 7:45 AM CST - Updated January 19 at 8:49 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Museum of African-American Music opened in Nashville on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

More than 20 years ago, two Nashville community leaders were inspired by the idea to honor African-American music contributions.

It's time! Tickets for the National Museum of African American Music are on sale now! Purchase yours today. https://bit.ly/3slT6HD

Posted by National Museum of African American Music on Thursday, January 14, 2021

The concept eventually turned into the national museum now in the heart of Broadway. There are more than 1,500 artifacts telling the stories African-Americans had on the American soundtrack.

The National Museum of African-American music will open to the public on January 30 at 50 percent capacity.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.