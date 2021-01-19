National Museum of African-American Music opens in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Museum of African-American Music opened in Nashville on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
More than 20 years ago, two Nashville community leaders were inspired by the idea to honor African-American music contributions.
The concept eventually turned into the national museum now in the heart of Broadway. There are more than 1,500 artifacts telling the stories African-Americans had on the American soundtrack.
The National Museum of African-American music will open to the public on January 30 at 50 percent capacity.
