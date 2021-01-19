New federal charges filed against Tennessee State Sen. Katrina Robinson

“This additional charge comes at the same time the federal government has been forced to correct their first indictment due to legal insufficiencies. The government in the Superseding Indictment has dropped thirty-one counts from the original indictment in response to several motions to dismiss filed by Ms. Robinson. Ms. Robinson maintains her innocence to the new charge as well as to the charges in the superseding indictment wherein it is alleged that she took money from The Healthcare Institute, a company owned solely by herself.”