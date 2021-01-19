Police: Uber driver assaulted in Oxford, Miss.

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - A Mississippi man has been charged after police said an Uber driver was assaulted. According to the Oxford Police Department, officers got a call from East Jackson Avenue from an Uber driver on October 25, 2020.
The driver told OPD he was assaulted by someone who requested a ride. Police said the person who requested the ride assaulted the driver, damaged his phone while trying to call the police, and damaged his vehicle.
Investigators determined the ride was ordered by Samuel Robert Hudson, 23, from Kosciusko, Mississippi. After a warrant was issued for Hudson for felony malicious mischief, he turned himself into the Lafayette County Detention Center.
Hudson was issued a $2,500 bond.
