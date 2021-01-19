Showers possible today, temperatures dropping

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s cloudy across the Mid-South this morning and a few showers are moving in from the west. There will be a chance for showers, especially in north Mississippi, through early afternoon. The rest of the day will be mostly dry, but the clouds will stick around. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s this afternoon and low temperatures will drop to the mid 30s tonight.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 20%. High: 53 degrees. Winds northwest at 5 to 10 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 35 degrees. Winds north at 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs near 50 and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Showers will be possible on Wednesday night as a front approaches the area. Rain will also be possible on Thursday and Friday as the front stalls over the area. However, everyone will not see rain. High temperatures will climb to the upper 50s on Thursday and then drop back to the lower 50s Friday.
NEXT WEEKEND: Temperatures may dip slightly on Saturday with highs in the upper 40s. We will see more clouds and showers on Sunday along with highs near 50.
