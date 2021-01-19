Suspects wanted in identity theft ring spanning across the Mid-South

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Lots of people return gifts after Christmas but investigators say identity thieves are also busy making bogus returns at big-name stores.
Tipton County Sheriff’s investigators are working with law enforcement in Shelby County, Middle Tennessee and north Mississippi to break up an ID theft ring. The crooks are targeting citizens and retail stores.
Investigators believe they are working out of Tipton County and Memphis.
“We believe the individuals and maybe more are in the photos are involved in the identity theft ring,” said Bill Daugherty, chief deputy with Tipton County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators have released pictures of some of the people connected to the theft ring and of the vehicles being used -- a 2013 to 2015 Lexus RX has been seen in surveillance video.
Investigators say the crooks get credit cards from retail stores using a stolen social security number. Those purchases are returned for store gift cards at other stores in the region.
Investigators say the main stores targeted are Best Buy, Target, JC Penney and Kohl’s. It appears, according to law enforcement, to be well coordinated.
“The people going in to make the purchases are not the people that are bringing the purchases back to return for the gift card,” said Daugherty.
Tipton County investigators say they have tracked transactions from Tipton County to Memphis, Southaven, Tupelo and middle Tennessee in Franklin and Murfreesboro. The thieves are getting away with thousands of dollars from citizens and retailers.
Investigators are not sure at this point how large the ID theft ring is or how many people are involved. If you know anything or recognize anyone in the photos call law enforcement.
