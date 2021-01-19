TSU, JSU bands to participate in event leading to Biden inauguration

TSU, JSU bands to participate in inaugural events
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | January 19, 2021 at 8:12 AM CST - Updated January 19 at 8:47 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee State University’s Aristocrat of Bands and Jackson State University’s Sonic Boom of the South Marching Band will be featured in a virtual event leading up to the presidential inauguration on Wednesday.

Both bands will play in the “We Are One” virtual event on Tuesday, celebrating the diversity of America.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is slated to speak during the event.

The Sonic Boom has already recorded its performance, school leaders said it’s important to them that their students have a place in history.

“Our seniors were robbed of the senior experiences that they would typically have so I wanted to provide some type of experience for our students so they could look back even during the covid 19 pandemic and say I was a part of something major,” said Dr. Roderick Little, Director of Bands at JSU.

“We Are One” will stream live on Tuesday from 7:00 pm to 8:30 pm central at bideninagural.org.

