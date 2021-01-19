TSU, JSU bands to participate in event leading to Biden inauguration

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee State University’s Aristocrat of Bands and Jackson State University’s Sonic Boom of the South Marching Band will be featured in a virtual event leading up to the presidential inauguration on Wednesday.
Both bands will play in the “We Are One” virtual event on Tuesday, celebrating the diversity of America.
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is slated to speak during the event.
The Sonic Boom has already recorded its performance, school leaders said it’s important to them that their students have a place in history.
“Our seniors were robbed of the senior experiences that they would typically have so I wanted to provide some type of experience for our students so they could look back even during the covid 19 pandemic and say I was a part of something major,” said Dr. Roderick Little, Director of Bands at JSU.
“We Are One” will stream live on Tuesday from 7:00 pm to 8:30 pm central at bideninagural.org.
