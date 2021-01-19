City of Memphis partners with Kroger to provide jobs for those seeking ‘2nd chance’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland announced a partnership Tuesday between the City of Memphis and Kroger Delta Division Distribution Center to give second chances to people in the community.
Participants who complete Manhood University or Women Offering Women Support program will receive job opportunities with Kroger.
“In a time when good paying jobs are hard to come by for people with good credentials, imagine how difficult it must be for someone not so fortunate,” Strickland said during the announcement. “Kroger has been such a great partner with us on so many other occasions, and I’m so excited about this new opportunity to help our Manhood and WOWS participants who have taken the time to better their lives.”
The positions offer wages as high as $19 an hour, full benefits, a 401K and $4,000 for tuition reimbursement.
“At Kroger, our purpose is to Feed the Human Spirit, and providing careers with benefits is a great way to live our purpose,” said Victor Smith, president of Kroger Delta Division. “We are proud to step up to offer individuals a second chance to help provide for themselves and their families.”
Manhood University and WOWS are offered through the Office of Community Affairs and faith-based community partners. The courses are facilitated by churches at their individual locations. The programs aim to build character, improve communication and strengthen leadership skills for participants in Memphis.
Both programs begin new sessions Feb. 9. Register for Manhood University here and register for WOWS here.
