An active weather pattern over the next few days

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a light northwest wind and overnight lows in the lower 30s.
WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds with a slight chance of an evening shower, a light southeast wind, and afternoon highs near 50.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers along with a southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the mid 40s.
THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers mainly early in the day, highs in the mid 50s, and lows in the lower 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain along with high temperatures near 50 and overnight lows in the lower 30s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 30s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, high temperatures in the lower 50s, and overnight lows holding in the low 50s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms, highs near 60, and lows in the upper 40s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 50s.
