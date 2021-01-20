Board of supervisors approves language for lynching memorial in Lafayette County

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - It’s taken a few years to make happen but the Lafayette County Board of Supervisors approved the final touches for a lynching memorial on the grounds of the Lafayette County Courthouse.
The memorial will be in memory of seven black lynching victims.
“I think it’s a great thing. It’s been a long time coming for Lafayette County. I think it’s a perfect memorial for such a cause that everyone just needs to know about.” Brent Larson, member of the board of supervisors.
A painful and shameful past brought to light for everyone to see on the grounds of a courthouse in the shadow of Oxford’s usually busy square.
“I think it’s a good step toward bringing the community together, you know recognizing that there was some lynchings and things of that nature,” said Larry Gillespie, another member of the board.
A history many people seldom acknowledged -- the lynchings at the hands of white mobs are remembered from the period of the late 1800s to the early 1900s. Most of the men lynched were said to have some connection to a white woman whether real or imagined.
John Ashworth is the executive director of the Lynching Sites Project of Memphis an organization that brings the history and horrors of lynching to the forefront. He thinks the memorial is a good start.
“I think this is a very good thing. It’s part of what begins to contextualize what actually happened. It begins to tell the story about what actually happened,” said Ashworth.
The plaque is being paid for by a private group.
“You can’t erase the past. It just lets people know what happened. Put it up on a memorial. Just let people know,” said Larson.
We’re told that the exact design of the plaque has not been decided. One side will be dedicated to the history of lynching and the other side will have the history of lynching in Lafayette County.
