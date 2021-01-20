Florida upsets number six Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Down in Gainesville, the sixth-ranked Tennessee Vols face the Florida Gators.
UT never really in this one as the Gators jump out front from the start. They would get no closer.
Jon Fulkerson leads the way for the Vols with 15 points, but he’s the only Tennessee player in double figures. Florida horses the boards, Ques Glover wide open for the wing three to go up 18.
Florida guards Noah Lock and Tyree Appleby combine for 27 points, eight rebounds and, seven assists.
Gators take a big bite out of the Vols get the upset victory, final score 75-49. Tennessee drops to 10-2, next hosts Missouri on Saturday night.
