Here’s what’s in Shelby County’s new health directive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department announced a new health directive Tuesday that eases some COVID-19 restrictions. The text of Health Directive No. 17 was released Wednesday afternoon.
It lifts some of the more restrictive measures of the previous directive and focuses on personal responsibility to limit the spread of the virus, including masking, limiting close contact with others, maintaining six-feet of distance from people not from your household, avoiding enclosed spaces, thorough hand-washing or sanitizing, frequent cleaning/disinfecting, testing and taking the vaccine when eligible.
The new order goes into effect Saturday. It says restaurants, bars and clubs can operate with 50-percent indoor capacity, but groups more than six are still prohibited and tables must be spaced six feet apart. Meals must be served if alcohol is consumed onsite.
Masks are still required when not eating or drinking, and establishments must still end food and beverage service at 10 p.m. Curbside, drive-thru and delivery services can continue.
Live entertainment may also resume but performers must be spaced 18 feet from the audience. Dancing is prohibited inside but permitted outside.
Businesses and organizers may submit proposals for specific events or if they wish to expand their operations beyond what is included in the directive. They may submit a plan here.
Schools are encouraged to suspend all school-related, close-contact sports at this time.
Places or worship are encouraged to continue utilizing virtual or online services and gatherings.
Read Health Directive No. 17 below or click here.
