MFD: 2 injured in explosion at Runyon Industries railway service

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis firefighters responded to a flash fire Tuesday morning where they say two employees were injured after an explosion occurred on top of a train tanker car at Runyon Industries.
Both employees were burned in the explosion.
Memphis Fire Department says the employees were working to remove the top cover of the tanker which contained a cooking oil product.
One of the workers was taken to the hospital in critical condition with a fractured leg and second-degree burns to his hands and back. The other was in stable condition with second-degree burns to his hands, according to MFD.
No firefighters were injured.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
