Malco to reopen four theaters this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department will release more details about its latest health directive Wednesday.
We know restaurants will be allowed to return to 50% dining capacity starting Saturday.
And the relaxed rules will apparently allow some movie theaters to reopen.
Malco says four of its Memphis locations will resume showing films on Saturday.
The Paradiso, Collierville Cinema Grill, Stage Cinema Grill and Wolfchase Cinema Grill will all be back open.
Masks are still required and reserved seating will ensure groups of guests are seated at least six feet apart.
