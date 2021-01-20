Memphis Zoo to reopen this weekend with new protocols

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Zoo is ready to reopen its gates this weekend!
This comes after the Shelby County Health Department issued a new health directive, Health Directive 17, after COVID-19 cases began showing a downward trend.
The zoo will reopen Saturday, January 23 with protocols to help prevent the spread of the virus.
- Capacity will be limited to 50% (5,000 visitors at any given time)
- All guests and zoo team members must wear facial covering consistent with in-public guidance. Children two and under are not required to wear masks.
- Retail shop capacity will be limited to 50% and facial coverings must be worn inside
- Cat House Café capacity will be limited to 50% and facial coverings must be worn until food/drink are served
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.