Memphis Zoo to reopen this weekend with new protocols
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | January 20, 2021 at 4:20 PM CST - Updated January 20 at 4:29 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Zoo is ready to reopen its gates this weekend!

This comes after the Shelby County Health Department issued a new health directive, Health Directive 17, after COVID-19 cases began showing a downward trend.

The zoo will reopen Saturday, January 23 with protocols to help prevent the spread of the virus.

  • Capacity will be limited to 50% (5,000 visitors at any given time)
  • All guests and zoo team members must wear facial covering consistent with in-public guidance. Children two and under are not required to wear masks.
  • Retail shop capacity will be limited to 50% and facial coverings must be worn inside
  • Cat House Café capacity will be limited to 50% and facial coverings must be worn until food/drink are served

