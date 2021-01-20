3 from the Mid-South pardoned by President Trump

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On the last day of his presidency, President Donald Trump issued 73 pardons and 70 commutations. Three of those people have connections to the Mid-South. Two are from Tennessee and one is from Mississippi.
David Miller is from middle Tennessee. He pleaded guilty to one count of making a false statement to a bank. Miller now is the development director for the charitable organization “Men of Valor.” The organization helps incarcerated men turn their lives around.
Joshua Smith is also from Tennessee. Smith was convicted of drug charges in 2003. He formed a non-profit called “Fourth Place” which is devoted to prison reform.
Dr. Robert Corkern received a pardon for his conviction for federal bribery. According to the Trump administration, the pardon will help Dr. Corkern practice medicine in his community.
According to the Pew Research Center, the amount of pardons given by President Trump is far fewer than his predecessor former President Barack Obama.
