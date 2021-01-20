Ole Miss gets big win on road at Miss. State

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tuesday night is SEC night in college basketball. The blood feud in the Magnolia State is Ole Miss visiting Mississippi State at the hump in Starkville.
Bulldogs looking for their first 5-2 start in the league play since 2008-9. Reigning SEC Player of the Week Iverson Molinar gives the dogs an early four-point lead with a driving layup.
But, this game belongs to the Rebels and DaVonte Shuler. He gets through the defense, not once, but twice for tough layups. By the time he pops a jumper with about three minutes left in the first half. The Rebs are up five and not letting up.
Twenty-two points for Shuler Ole Miss goes on to win it big, final score 64-46.
The Bullies hit the road at Alabama on Saturday. The Rebels host Texas A&M on Saturday at the Pavilion in Oxford.
