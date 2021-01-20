Rihanna visits the National Civil Rights Museum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rihanna quietly made a road trip to Memphis last summer. She wanted to visit the National Civil Rights Museum.
One day after the nation honored Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Rihanna tweeted that she got cabin fever and took a road trip to the Bluff City last summer.
The singer posted three pictures of her standing outside the National Civil Rights Museum saying, “MAN - I can’t describe the feeling that came over me.. you gotta go experience it for yourself.”
