TDH: 52K active virus cases in Tennessee, over 2,000 hospitalized

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are 4,483 new COVID-19 cases in Tennessee with the addition of 86 virus-related deaths.
The Tennessee Department of Health says there are over 52,000 active cases statewide. Wednesday’s updated numbers bring the state’s total case count to 694,291 and the death toll to 8,556.
Mid-South health experts say the strain on hospitals is easing after the fall and holiday surges but there are currently 2,653 Tennesseans hospitalized across the state.
The Shelby County Health Department reported 237 new coronavirus cases and zero new COVID-19 deaths across the county on Wednesday.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 78,600 coronavirus cases and 1,140 deaths have been reported across Shelby County. There are currently 5,881 active coronavirus cases, and 2,627 contacts have been identified within the last 14 days countywide.
During Tuesday’s COVID-19 Joint Task Force meeting, Dr. Bruce Randolph with the Shelby County Health Department announced that a new health directive would take effect in Shelby County on Saturday. Health leaders said this directive would focus on “personal responsibility.”
With Health Directive 17, restaurants can have 50 percent capacity, however, no groups over six, and parties must be spaced six feet apart. Live entertainment will be allowed, but performers must be 18 feet apart from the crowd. Dancing will not be permitted inside, but dancing is permitted outside. Masks are still recommended when not eating or drinking. Service hours still limited to 10:00 pm.
As of Saturday, more than 13,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered by the Shelby County Health Department, according to Dr. Judy Martin with the health department.
The health department resumed administering COVID-19 vaccines Tuesday at the Pipkin Building. If you don’t already have an appointment you’ll have to wait because all appointments for January are filled.
In Shelby County, the safer-at-home order issued in Health Directive No. 16 remains in effect until 11:59 p.m. Jan. 22. Click here for details on the directive.
Starting Dec. 29, officials can issue a $50 civil fine to owners of businesses in violation of the health directive and/or the county face mask directive. Commissioner Van Turner told WMC Action News 5 this was voted on and approved during a special meeting among Shelby County leaders last week.
The weekly test positivity rate is 14%. Last week the rate was 17.3% - which was the highest recorded since the beginning of the pandemic. SCHD said the testing positivity rate is the percentage of all tests conducted that are found to be positive.
As of Tuesday, Jan. 19, at 5:00 pm, hospital capacity was still limited with 88% of acute care beds and 91% of ICU beds currently utilized.
The Shelby County Health Department has identified four zip codes with the highest COVID-19 case rates per 100,000 population.
About 60% of the coronavirus cases in Shelby County are below the age of 44. At this time, 31,400 African-Americans have COVID-19 in Shelby County.
Around 80% of coronavirus deaths in Shelby County had a cardiac condition, and 89.2% of COVID-19 deaths were people above the age of 55.
Below is a list of ongoing clusters at long-term care facilities. A COVID-19 cluster is considered completed once a facility has gone 28 days without a new case.
Here’s a look at coronavirus cases across the Shelby County Division of Corrections.
