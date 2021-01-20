SCS 5th graders react to VP Kamala Harris taking office

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With pearls delicately hanging from their necks, 5th graders at Rozelle Creative and Performing Arts Elementary dressed the part to watch this historic inauguration.
“I felt amazing watching two people of different races come together to make a better community and being role models to show us that we can do the things that they have done,” said 5th Grader, Kandenise.
The ladies weren’t the only ones to dress for the occasion.
While the girls dressed in pearls, guys dressed in ties as they watched President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris be sworn into office.
“When she walked up and did the speech, I certainly agree. It was really amazing,” said 5th Grader, Jaidah.
Harris is the first woman, African American and South Asian American to hold the office of vice president. Something teachers say is inspiring for young girls.
“What I’m most proud about and what I feel best about is that our young ladies, especially our girls of color are able to see that anything is possible,” said Rozelle Principal, Kimberly Shaw.
Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray sent toolkits to schools in the district encouraging educators to use the inauguration as a point of reflection and to think critically about the path forward.
“We build vocabulary words, we call them big words, powerful words, because once we get them to thinking that pretty much leads them to those comfortable discussions where they’re able to say facts and details and informational writing,” said Pamela Jones, Creative Writing and Dramatics Troop Leader at Rozelle Elementary.
The girls say they were inspired to know they can do anything they put their minds to.
“Young Black girls can do the same thing as she did. Do big things in life and encourage other people to do the same thing she did,” said 5th Grader, Carly.
They’re hopeful that while Kamala Harris is the first female vice president, she won’t be the last.
“Maybe next time there’s an inauguration there will be a female president instead of just being the vice president,” said 5th Grader Julia.
