Showers move in this evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect increasing clouds with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Showers will move in this evening after sunset and linger into the overnight with lows in the low to mid 40s.
THURSDAY: Showers will end by morning with mostly dry conditions during the day and highs in the mid to upper 50s. Clouds will linger with a few showers possible late Thursday night into early Friday morning as the front stalls to the south, mainly in north Mississippi.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the low 50s and lows in the 30s.
WEEKEND: Temperatures may dip slightly on Saturday with highs in the upper 40s. We will see more clouds and showers on Sunday along with highs in the 50s. Rain and a few storms will be possible Sunday night into Monday with the next big system.
NEXT WEEK: Rain and storms will move out by Monday evening with dry and cool conditions returning for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will drop back into the 40s both days.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
