Sunshine early today, but rain moves in this evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a clear and cool morning with temperatures in the 30s. We will have full sunshine this morning, but a few clouds will mix in this afternoon. A weather system will move in tonight, which will bring us a chance for showers after 5 pm. Most of the rain will be along and south of I-40 and will only amount to less than a quarter inch. High temperatures will only be in the lower 50s today and low temperatures will drop to the mid 40s tonight.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. High: 51 degrees. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 40%. Low: 45 degrees. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: A few showers will also be possible on Thursday, but most of the area will stay dry until late at night. Rain could also impact your Friday plans. High temperatures will climb to the mid 50s on Thursday and then drop back to the lower 50s Friday.
NEXT WEEKEND: Temperatures will dip slightly on Saturday with highs in the upper 40s. There will be sunny and dry conditions on Saturday, but clouds and showers will be possible on Sunday. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s.
NEXT WEEK: Thunderstorms will be likely on Monday, especially in the morning and afternoon. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s on Monday and then drop to the 50s on Tuesday.
