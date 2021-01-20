Sunshine early today, but rain moves in this evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a clear and cool morning with temperatures in the 30s. We will have full sunshine this morning, but a few clouds will mix in this afternoon. A weather system will move in tonight, which will bring us a chance for showers after 5 pm. Most of the rain will be along and south of I-40 and will only amount to less than a quarter inch. High temperatures will only be in the lower 50s today and low temperatures will drop to the mid 40s tonight.