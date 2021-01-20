Tigers top hoop recruit enrolls early

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the advent of the spring semester comes new students at the University of Memphis, including one who can hoop.
The U of M confirms 6′-6″ Guard Jordan Nesbitt of St. Louis, Missouri, whom the Tiger basketball team signed in the Fall, has enrolled for classes and is eligible to play, according to head coach Penny Hardaway.
Nesbitt comes in ranked as a four-star recruit and is ranked the 48th overall prospect in the country by 24/7Sports.com.
Nesbitt averaged 25 points and 12 rebounds a game as a junior for St. Louis Christian Academy. He enrolls a semester early, giving up the last half of his senior year for his high school season.
Nesbitt picked the Tigers over his hometown St. Louis U Billikens, and Illinois.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.