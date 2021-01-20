Virtual learning, teacher pay big topics on first day of Tennessee special legislative session

“Watching state leaders call for in-person learning on the state legislature’s virtual video meeting today sends a mixed and hypocritical message. We invite state leaders to step away from privileged podiums and try to understand the many concerns of our students, parents and teachers. Across the nation, the tragic toll of this unprecedented pandemic continues to disproportionately impact Black and Brown communities. In Memphis and Shelby County, and in other urban areas in America, nearly everyone knows someone who has been seriously ill or died from COVID-19. It is disingenuous to think that the children of poor families need any less protection than children in other settings. We will continue to follow science and encourage others to review the impact of mask mandates while we wait for vaccines to be prioritized for educators.”