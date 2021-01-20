Warrants issued for 4 suspects in connection to I-240, Poplar shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four suspects are wanted in connection to a November shooting on I-240 and Poplar Avenue.
Memphis Police Department says warrants have been issued for the arrests of Tarrenzo Pennington, Alan Pennington, Jacques Dockery and Pierre Williams.
The incident happened on Nov. 29. The victim reportedly told investigators the suspects fired several shots at him while he was in his vehicle. After he was struck, one of the suspects approached the vehicle and began hitting him in the face with a pistol.
MPD says the suspect then demanded the victim give him his belongings and the PIN to his bank card. The four suspects then fled the scene.
The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The four men are facing charges of attempted first-degree murder and employment of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH)
