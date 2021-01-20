21-year-old victim identified in homicide investigation, MPD releases photos of suspect

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | January 20, 2021 at 3:44 PM CST - Updated January 20 at 3:49 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have identified a homicide victim that was fatally shot in early January at a gas station on East Raines Road.

Memphis Police Department says 21-year-old Cedric Birdsong died at the scene of the shooting.

Investigators released pictures caught by a surveillance camera of the man they believe was responsible for the shooting saying he fled the scene.

He is described as a 6-foot tall male and was wearing a black hoodie, white hat, black pants with black and white Nike tennis shoes.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

