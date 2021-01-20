Young Memphis rapper Baby CEO dies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A young Memphis rapper has died.
A source confirms with WMC Jonathan Brown, known professionally as Baby CEO, died in a shooting Tuesday night in Frayser.
Memphis police responded to the scene near Schoolfield Road and Lake Park Cove around 10 p.m. Tuesday. Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have not publicly identified the victim or released any details about what happened. Anyone with information is asked to call (901) 528-CASH.
Brown first made headlines in 2015 at the age of 14 when a video featuring him rapping about guns and drugs made the rounds on social media.
