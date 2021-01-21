Agents find sniper rifle, stash of weapons in home of “Zip Tie Guy”

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC/WSMV) - Federal agents claim the cell phone video Eric Munchel recorded of himself taking part in sacking the U.S. Capitol is being used as evidence against him, a federal detention memorandum shows.
That memorandum, obtained by our Nashville affiliate News4 Investigates, was filed as an attempt to keep Munchel in federal custody. It also details how federal agents found 15 firearms in his apartment in Nashville - including a sniper rifle with a tripod.
In addition, the filing claimed Munchel stashed weapons outside the capitol before entering.
Munchel also became known as the “zip tie guy” on social media after being spotted inside the U.S. Capitol carrying zip ties in the halls of Congress.
Agents detail what they found during a search warrant inside Munchel’s home, which included 15 firearms, assault rifles, a sniper rifle with a tripod, other rifles, shotguns, and pistols, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.
Agents also found a drum-style magazine elsewhere in residence.
According to the filling, Agents discovered items that helped identify Munchel from video and photographs of the riot - including a vest with the Punisher symbol and Tennessee’s state with a thin blue line.
Officials also referred to the iPhone video that Munchel mounted to his chest.
The filing added that Munchel, along with his mother Lisa Eisenhart, talked with a Sunday Times newspaper reporter.
Eisenhart was quoted saying, “This country was founded on revolution. If they’re going to take every legitimate means from us, and we can’t even express ourselves on the internet, we won’t even be able to speak freely, what is America for? I’d rather die as a 57-year-old woman than live under oppression. I’d rather die and would rather fight.”
According to Munchel’s own cell phone video, the filing describes that he and Eisenhart stood outside the capitol and encountered several ‘Oath Keepers,’ a militia group distrustful of the government.
The filing further explains that Munchel recognized one of the ‘Oath Keepers’ and said in affirmation. ‘Oath Keepers,’ and fist bumps with one of the men.
According to the filing, Eisenhart claimed they will go to federal prison if they enter the capital with weapons. Munchel, according to the video, states, “Yeah, that’s why I’m not going in there.”
“Let’s go put it – we can put em’ in the backpacks,” Eisenhart responds.
The filing said Munchel can be heard saying he needed to “take my weapons off before I go in there.” According to the filing, Munchel and Eisenhart retreat through the crowd to a location where a tactical bag and other items appear to have been stashed.
The filing adds Eisenhart commented on the story of how they entered the capitol will be great “who got us in the house.”
In the video, Munchel told to the rioters, “Don’t break sh*t. No vandalizing sh*t. We ain’t no God damn Antifa, mother****ers.”
At some point, according to the filing, Munchel spots plastic handcuffs on a table and said, “Zip ties. I need to get me some of them mother****ers.”
The filing said Munchel and Eisenhart entered the Senate, where the rioters can be heard saying: “Anybody home?” “They went into the tunnels,” “Where’d you go?” “They’re cowards!” “Are you afraid?” and “Treason!”
The video claimed Munchel yelled out that he wanted the gavel. The filing claimed as they tried to leave, Eisenhart said, “Don’t carry the zip ties, just get ‘em out of their hand, out of [unintelligible] get ‘em out of our hands.”
The filing described Munchel as a flight risk because of the steps he took to hide after the riot, which included deleting his social media pages and he “gave his cell phone to his associate.”
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.