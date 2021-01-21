Attractions reopening in Memphis with new safety guidelines

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Lions, Tigers, and Basketball - oh my! It’s an exciting day for Tigers fans! Whether you’re heading to the Zoo or a basketball game, there are some safety guidelines you’ll need to follow.
It’s been a month since fans were welcomed back to FedExForum. They were banned based on recommendations from the Shelby County Health Department over COVID-19 concerns.
FedExForum fans can expect seats to remain socially distanced, six feet apart between groups. Everyone in attendance is required to wear a mask at all times. Concessions will not be sold and per FedExForum policy, fans can’t bring food inside.
The Memphis Zoo reopens this Saturday after being closed to follow Shelby County’s health directive.
Capacity at the Zoo will be limited to 5,000 at a time. The retail shop and Cat House Cafe will also be limiting capacity to 50%. Guests over the age of 2 must wear masks at all times until their food or drink is served.
You can purchase tickets online from the Zoo and FedExForum. Tip-off for Thursday’s game between the Tigers and Wichita State is a 6:00 pm.
